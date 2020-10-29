TCU football loses another wide receiver to the NCAA transfer portal

Another TCU wide receiver has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Junior Te’Vailance Hunt has decided to leave the program, sources confirmed on Thursday. TCU also had receivers Dylan Thomas and Al’Dontre Davis enter the portal earlier this month.

Hunt had two catches for 6 yards in three games this season. Both catches came in TCU’s 21-14 loss to Kansas State. Hunt also played against Texas and Oklahoma. He did not play in the opener against Iowa State.