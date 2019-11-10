A day later, people are still buzzing about TCU WR Te’Vailance Hunt’s spectacular catch

TCU wide receiver Te’Vailance Hunt made such a sensational catch on Saturday that people are still talking about it a day later.

TCU ended up falling 29-23 in triple-overtime to Baylor, but it wouldn’t have even gotten to double overtime if not for Hunt.

Trailing 16-9 and facing a fourth-and-nine from the 24 in the first overtime, TCU freshman quarterback Max Duggan threw the ball to Hunt, who went up and made the catch over Baylor cornerback Raleigh Texada.

Somehow, as he was coming down, Hunt managed to get his right hand down in bounds before the rest of his body landed out of bounds. Officials initially ruled the catch incomplete, but overturned it upon review.

@TCUFootball WR @TevailanceHunt9 had one of the most spectacular catches we've ever seen yesterday pic.twitter.com/cTK7HiashL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 10, 2019

“Awesome,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said of the catch. “I’ll tell you this much, I couldn’t have made that catch. I know some of you guys are kind of surprised by that.”

It marked Hunt’s first career TD reception and was the only reception on the day for the sophomore out of Texarkana. For the season, Hunt now has 15 catches for 257 yards.

Frogs senior cornerback Jeff Gladney, who is also from East, Texas (New Boston), said: “bEAST, Texas. That’s my boy. That was a great catch. Great.”

Social media had plenty of reaction to the catch, as well.

Proud of you brudda @TevailanceHunt9 — Reag (@TheJalenReagor) November 9, 2019

This catch is ABSURD pic.twitter.com/ZwYdXWnLJJ — Barstool Sports (@BarstoolsTweets) November 9, 2019

Texarkana raised!!! We got athletes in the 903 https://t.co/DdOYWERnXl — Coryuntae Jones (@CoryuntaeJones1) November 10, 2019

TCU (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) travels to Texas Tech next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. in Lubbock.