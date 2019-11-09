TCU’s offense is so bad it’s going to force Gary Patterson to find a new coordinator

TCU fans desperately looking for something to celebrate after its loss to rival Baylor on Saturday, know that your team will soon have a new offensive coordinator.

There is no way TCU offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie will survive the offseason to return. One of the most important parts to being a successful college head coach is having a fall guy, and the 2019 TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Gary Patterson have but one candidate.

To tie its game against Baylor on Saturday and send it to a fourth overtime, TCU had 1st-and-goal from the Baylor 1-yard line.

“We were at the 1,” TCU guard Cordel Iwaugwu said. “We have to get that. Ain’t no excuses.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No, no excuses. But he didn’t mention blame.

To win the game, TCU had to gain a total of four yards: A touchdown, followed by a mandatory two-point attempt from the 3-yard line.

In five plays, TCU only moved backwards and rather than celebrate a season-saving win against No. 12 Baylor, the Bears left Fort Worth with their undefeated record intact and a 29-23 victory.

TCU should have won this game in regulation, but Baylor is the better team for a reason.

TCU’s wretched final possession

TCU has had some bad to mediocre offenses in Gary Patterson’s era, but we are watching something special this year.

The final score does reflect just how bad the TCU played offense during regulation. The Frogs tried to win a Big 12 game on the strength of three field goals. They nearly did it.

The only reason the game went to an additional overtime was because of receiver Te’Vailance Hunt’s “Palm of God” 24-yard touchdown catch in the first overtime on a fourth-down play that required a replay.

The only reason TCU was in a position to tie the game in the third overtime was because of freshman quarterback Max Duggan’s twisting, bouncing 17-yard run; his run initially was a ruled a touchdown but replays showed he had stepped out at the 3-yard line.

What ensued is going to force Patterson to find a new offensive coordinator.

TCU was stopped for nothing on consecutive plays; only a Baylor facemask penalty put the ball at the 1-yard line.

1st and goal: Run for minus 3.

2nd and goal: Incomplete pass.

3rd and goal: Run play, and a holding call.

3rd and goal: Max Duggan was flushed out and barely made it 1-yard.

4th and goal: Duggan’s pass was too high, and was picked off regardless.

Even when TCU had the ball at the 1-yard line, Duggan lined up in the shotgun. The ball is at the 1, but it’s snapped three to four yards away from the line of scrimmage.

This was a running game that averaged 3.4 yards per rush on Saturday.

The passing game was equally bad; Duggan completed 14-of-32 passes.

When TCU had to have one yard against a good team it could not get it. Because the Frogs are not a good team, and when the offense did anything positive it was more of a surprise than something that was expected.

Only beating Oklahoma can save TCU’s season

Saturday was more of the same for TCU in 2019; the Frogs dropped to 0-4 in games decided by a touchdown or less. Don’t let Gary, or anyone wearing TCU purple, convince you they should be 4-0 in those games. They have lost all of them for a reason.

Unlike their “close” losses against Oklahoma State, SMU or Kansas State, the loss to Baylor should hurt the worst.

TCU’s defense played its best game of the year, and this was a game the Frogs led from the start. The Frogs should have led 7-0 in the first quarter after Duggan threw his prettiest pass of the season; from the Baylor 30-yard line, he arced a perfect spiral into the eager arms of tight end Pro Wells.

Wells dropped it in the end zone, and TCU had to settle for a 3-0 lead.

TCU’s most talented offensive player, receiver Jalen Reagor, did not register his first stats until overtime. It should be noted he had at least one major drop in the first half, as well as a potential touchdown catch that he could have made.

Nonetheless, this is a player who should touch the ball more.

TCU had plenty of chances to win this game but could not because the offense was just that bad. Bad as in 67-total yards-in-the-second-half bad.

Credit Baylor for forcing overtime on John Mayers’ 51-yard field goal with 36 seconds remaining.

The only reason Mayer’s field goal was relevant was because of TCU’s offense. At least when TCU lost Big 12 games earlier this season it managed to score double digits in regulation.

TCU has three games remaining to qualify for the type of bowl game no one watches.

The Frogs lost another game on Saturday, but at least in doing so they found their 2019 Fall Guy.