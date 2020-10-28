TCU TE Artayvious Lynn tweets that he’s sustained season-ending injury

TCU senior tight end Artayvious Lynn announced that his season is over on social media Tuesday.

“That wraps up my season,” Lynn posted alongside a broken heart emoji.

In a follow up tweet, Lynn vowed to come back from the undisclosed season-ending injury, writing: “I done dealt with Worse.....I’m BUILT.”

Lynn is the latest injury setback for the Horned Frogs. Cornerback Noah Daniels and offensive lineman Wes Harris both sustained what are believed to be season-ending injuries in last week’s loss to Oklahoma, although coach Gary Patterson refused to provide an update on their status this week.

Harris broke his jaw, according to sources, and Daniels had a right leg injury that required him to leave the field on crutches Saturday.

Lynn, meanwhile, started the Texas and Kansas State games and had six catches for 77 yards on the season. He had a 48-yard TD reception in the season-opening loss to Iowa State.

Lynn, listed at 6-foot-6, 258 pounds, ranked fifth among active players in career receptions (21) and receiving yards (225).

With the NCAA freezing eligibility for fall athletes, Lynn could possibly return to TCU for the 2021 season.

Lynn joined TCU as a three-star prospect and the No. 2 prep school tight end in 2016, choosing the Horned Frogs over Florida. He redshirted in 2016 and then played in nine games in 2017. He made three starts during the 2018 season, and five starts in 2019.

TCU (1-3) takes on Baylor (1-2) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. in Waco.