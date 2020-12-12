TCU football closes regular season with dominant victory over Louisiana Tech

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) takes the ball to the house during the first half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. TCU led Louisiana Tech 31-0 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Special to the Star-Telegram

TCU football continues to play its best football late in the season.

The Horned Frogs took care of business against Louisiana Tech on Saturday night, rolling to a 52-10 victory at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

The Frogs (6-4, 5-4 Big 12) closed the regular season by winning five of their final six games. Louisiana Tech dropped to 5-4.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan accounted for two TDs, one passing and one rushing. True freshman running back Zach Evans had two scores, finishing with 130 yards rushing on seven carries. And true freshman receiver Quentin Johnston finished with 133 yards on five catches, including a 76-yard TD reception from Duggan.

TCU’s defense was led by linebacker Garret Wallow, who had a season-high 13 tackles and his fourth straight game with double-digit tackles.

La Tech struggled to get much going on a night it had 251 yards of total offense. Quarterback Luke Anthony, a Fort Worth All Saints product, sustained a gruesome leg injury late in the fourth quarter and had to be carted off the field. He was 15 of 25 passing for 161 yards with one touchdown.

The Frogs’ only struggle came on the opening drive.

TCU marched deep into La Tech territory and faced a fourth-and-2 from the La Tech 4. TCU went for it, running a play with walk-on receiver Chase Curtis taking a direct snap in a wildcat formation. La Tech played it perfectly, tackling Curtis for a 2 yard loss.

That is about the only thing that went wrong for TCU all night. The Frogs had 402 yards of total offense, including 241 yards rushing. They are now 5-0 this season when reaching the 200-yard rushing mark.

The Frogs had a 10-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, scoring a TD on a 5-yard run by Duggan. It was the 10th rushing TD by Duggan on the season, the most by a QB since Kenny Hill had 10 in 2016.

TCU extended its first-half lead to 31-0 with three touchdowns in the second quarter. Duggan connected with Johnston for a 76-yard TD, Evans scored on a 4-yard run and then Johnston had a rushing TD on a 1-yard end around.

The 76-yard TD pass was the longest of the season and TCU’s longest since Hill hit Jalen Reagor for a 93-yard TD in the 2017 Alamo Bowl.

The Frogs didn’t let up in the second half.

Evans scored on the first play of the half, running 75 yards for a touchdown.

TCU’s defense then forced a takeaway on the next possession with sophomore cornerback C.J. Ceasar II coming down with his second interception of the game. Three plays later, TCU freshman running back Kendre Miller scored on a 38-yard run for a 45-0 lead.

Miller scored the game’s final touchdown with an 89-yard run with 1 minute, 31 seeconds left.

La Tech avoided a shutout by making a 34-yard field goal in the third quarter, and then added a touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard TD pass from Anthony to Griffin Hebert.

TCU will now wait for its bowl bid. The Frogs could play in several bowls, including the Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 31, the Liberty Bowl in Memphis on Dec. 31 or the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Dec. 26.

Much will depend on whether the Big 12 sends one or two teams to a New Year’s Six Bowl. Oklahoma and Iowa State will play for the Big 12 championship next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.