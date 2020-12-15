TCU football’s first official 2021 recruit to come when German QB signs at midnight

TCU quarterback commit Alexander Honig (left) with offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie (right). Courtesy of Alexander Honig

German quarterback Alexander Honig isn’t going to wait long to make his commitment to TCU official.

Honig is expected to sign his national letter of intent as early as he’s able to do so, which the NCAA says can be at 7 a.m. local time wherever the recruit resides on Wednesday. So for Honig, who lives in Nuremberg, Germany, that happens to be midnight Texas time.

So Honig will become the first official signee for TCU’s 2021 class at midnight Wednesday.

“I’ve been committed since July 2019 and it’s always been surreal being over here in Germany so far away,” Honig told the Star-Telegram during a telephone interview. “And I didn’t have an official visit so I didn’t get a chance to see everything. But it’s crazy to think I’ll be in the States come January.

I’ll sign my NLI with TCU on Dec. 16.

7am CET(European time)!

12am CT(Texas time)!

“It’s still surreal, but I’m really, really happy and really anxious to sign and get there,” he said. “I’m really, really happy.”

Honig is expected to be one of 12 recruits to sign with TCU during the early period, which runs Wednesday through Friday. The traditional signing day is still the first Wednesday of February. (Feb. 3 for the 2021 class.)

Honig may not be the most highly-touted prospect in TCU’s class but the three-star prospect is certainly one of the most intriguing. At 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, Honig has the size and arm strength coveted by programs.

He’ll be a developmental prospect at quarterback, although he has the size and athleticism to change positions, if necessary. A number of schools viewed Honig as a tight end during the recruiting process.

But Honig wants to at least be given an opportunity to play quarterback and TCU will give him that chance.

“I would say a good comparison for me is [Buffalo Bills quarterback] Josh Allen,” Honig said. “I’m still raw with everything, but I feel I have the highest ceiling you can find anywhere. I’ve never had great coaching, so there’s a lot I can still work on and get better at.”

Jeremy Clark, a recruiting expert for 247Sports who runs HornedFrogBlitz.com, saw Honig work out in person at the camp in July 2019.

“In my time seeing him, he displayed great mechanics, good footwork, a strong arm and, to be honest with you, better accuracy than I expected,” Clark said. “But he’s also the type of prospect where if quarterback doesn’t work out, he could be an explosive tight end. I don’t feel it’s a mistake with TCU taking a chance on him. He has good potential.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Honig did not have a football season this year in Germany. That hindered his development, but he’s tried to stay in shape and prepare for his college career as much as possible.

Honig has been working with Frank Roser, a German native who has experience with NFL and college programs. Roser’s resume includes a couple of internships with the Dallas Cowboys in 2012 and 2014, and serving as a graduate assistant on UTEP’s staff in 2017-18.

Honig has made the 90-minute trek to work with Roser once a week in Germany.

“It’s helped me a lot,” Honig said. “Not playing this year was tough, but I could concentrate on my personal training and getting together with Frank Roser. He’s helped me see the other side and how college coaches see the game, how scouting reports are made. He really helped me to get on the next level mentally.”

Honig is excited to further that development at TCU. The coach he’s kept in contact with the most has been offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, who is the coach who offered him a scholarship. Offensive analyst and former QB Kenny Hill has also been in touch with Honig since he committed to the program in July 2019.

Honig has not talked much with TCU’s other offensive minds such as Jerry Kill and Doug Meacham, but he is excited to do so once he gets on campus next month.

“I’m looking forward to meeting them and talking football with them,” Honig said. “It’s still surreal that I’m going to be there so soon, just being over here in Germany seems so far away.”