Oklahoma remains on Big 12 football throne as it survives late scare from Iowa State

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler is lifted up by teammate Marquis Hayes (No. 54) after scoring a touchdown in Saturday's Big 12 championship against Iowa State. The Sooners won 27-21. Liz Parke

Another year, another failed attempt to knock Oklahoma off its throne.

The Sooners remain the kings of Big 12 football, providing a reminder for a sixth straight year that they are the conference’s best on Saturday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

OU 27, Iowa State 21.

Give the Cyclones credit. They fought back from an early 17-0 deficit and were in the midst of a potential game-winning drive when Brock Purdy threw a desperation deep ball that landed in the hands of OU cornerback Tre Brown with 1 minute, five seconds left.

After a couple of quarterback kneels by freshman Spencer Rattler, the Sooners were officially Big 12 champions once again.

The Sooners (8-2), the No. 10 team in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, will likely return to AT&T Stadium later this month to play in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 30. The Cyclones (8-3), ranked No. 6 by the CFP going into it, still have a chance to receive an at-large bid for a New Year’s Six bowl, or could be headed to the Alamo Bowl.

Rattler, who was named the game’s most outstanding player, out-shined Purdy throughout the game. Rattler accounted for a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown finishing 22-of-34 passing for 272 yards with one TD. He also had 17 yards rushing and one TD on seven carries.

Purdy, meanwhile, threw three interceptions. He finished 27-of-40 passing for 322 yards with one TD. He also rushed for 33 yards on seven carries.

Saturday simply reinforced that OU remains the class of the conference. The Sooners looked prone to an upset, though, after building a 24-7 halftime lead.

OU’s first five possessions of the second half resulted in punts, including two 3-and-outs. That opened the door for Iowa State to get back in it and it did.

The Cyclones had TD drives of 90- and 87-yards, both capped with short TD runs by Breece Hall. Hall’s 3-yard scoring run with 5 minutes, 15 seconds left in the game pulled Iowa State to within 24-21.

OU answered with a field goal drive to take a 27-21 lead with 2 minutes, 1 second left, giving ISU a chance to win it at the end. The Cyclones marched into Sooners territory, but saw their dreams dashed on Purdy’s final interception.

It’s a storyline several within the Big 12 are all too familiar with when it comes to this stage. The Sooners spoil any script that isn’t continuing their streak of dominance.

Just ask Baylor last year. Or Texas in 2018. Or TCU in 2017. Iowa State had a chance to win its first conference championship in 108 years, but OU didn’t let it happen.

Once again, the Big 12 runs through Norman.

Briefly

▪ The announced crowd was 18,720 as AT&T Stadium had limited capacity due to COVID-19 protocols.