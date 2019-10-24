‘We have what we have.’ How TCU football plans to improve its lackluster pass rush

TCU’s defensive ends didn’t have a sack in last week’s 24-17 loss at Kansas State. They didn’t register a tackle. They didn’t even assist on a stop.

That’s not a formula for success in Gary Patterson’s signature 4-2-5 defense that has seemingly churned out pass rusher after pass rusher each season.

“It’s been a long time since we didn’t make a tackle, assisted tackle or a sack,” Patterson said of his defensive end unit. “In this defense, it’s hard to play like that. Maybe we ask them to do too much.

“We have to have more production from our defensive ends.”

The hope is it starts Saturday against Texas. The Longhorns have given up the most sacks (22) of any Big 12 team this season.

Maybe that can help spark what’s been a lackluster pass rush to date. The Frogs have recorded only 11 sacks on the season, including a team-leading 3 1/2 by defensive tackle Ross Blacklock.

The defensive ends have accounted for just 1 1/2. But Patterson was adamant the best options are getting the reps.

“We have what we have,” Patterson said. “We have what we have.”

Redshirt freshman Ochaun Mathis is a player with much upside, although he has recorded just one sack, five quarterback hurries and 16 tackles this season. The other starter, graduate transfer Shameik Blackshear, has been credited with just a half-sack and nine tackles this season.

Patterson likes the upside of freshman Adam Plant Jr., who has seen action in all six games but hasn’t recorded any stats. Junior Parker Workman has gotten reps at defensive end, too, although didn’t play in the K-State game.

Patterson said those players have been the best during practices. True freshman Colt Ellison worked with the first-team at times during fall camp, but Patterson doesn’t feel he’s ready for game action yet.

“If we thought [so], he’d be playing more,” Patterson said. “This is not high school and we have a PTA and we’re worried about what the parents think. I’m trying to make sure I pay my rent. You play the players. You get to Friday and practiced all week and see the guys who handle it and the guys who don’t.

“Is Colt going to be a good player? I think he’s going to be a good player. I think Plant is going to be a good player.”

It just takes time for defensive ends to develop at the college level. TCU was spoiled last season with seniors L.J. Collier and Ben Banogu, a pair of Top 50 NFL Draft picks.

But Collier didn’t truly emerge until his senior season. Banogu spent three years at the college level before a breakout junior season in 2017.

“Ochaun and those guys are all going to be good players,” Patterson said. “One’s a redshirt freshman and the others are freshmen. They need to grow up.”