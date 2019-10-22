Love ‘em? Hate ‘em? TCU’s uniforms for homecoming game against Texas creating a stir

TCU coach Gary Patterson might have said it best when it comes to the new alternate uniforms the Frogs will be wearing for Saturday’s homecoming game against Texas.

“As a general rule, anybody under 25 loves them,” Patterson said. “The recruits do. I’ve had the helmet and all that stuff for nine months and all of the recruits have loved it. Anybody over a certain age doesn’t like them. That’s been pretty normal with any uniform we’ve had that hasn’t been just purple and white. The recruits and kids like them.”

Everybody else? That’s open for debate given a strong reaction on social media to Nike’s latest decision. Most either love ‘em or hate ‘em.

Patterson said he likes them, breaking away from what may in his age group likely feel about the new uniforms.

“I’m different,” Patterson said. “I live in this world. Not everybody else lives in this world. I just walked out of a scripting meeting for practice into media lunch. I’m sure my digital people will tell me how the world is reacting to the helmets, uniform and all of those kinds of things.”

Here’s a general taste of what others thought on social media:

See, this is why you don't gimmick up your "work clothes." Now, get off my lawn. https://t.co/ajmYSo89KG — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 22, 2019

This is y’all are crazy https://t.co/1o6GxUInux — Alex McDaniel (@alexhmcdaniel) October 22, 2019

When did we incorporate red and black into our color scheme?...I know those aren’t meant to appeal to 59 year old me....but those are an embarrassment.....and yes....GET THE HELL OFF MY LAWN!! https://t.co/MhvYIG02Bm — Greggo (@TCUWhiteTrash) October 22, 2019