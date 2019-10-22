TCU
Love ‘em? Hate ‘em? TCU’s uniforms for homecoming game against Texas creating a stir
TCU coach Gary Patterson might have said it best when it comes to the new alternate uniforms the Frogs will be wearing for Saturday’s homecoming game against Texas.
“As a general rule, anybody under 25 loves them,” Patterson said. “The recruits do. I’ve had the helmet and all that stuff for nine months and all of the recruits have loved it. Anybody over a certain age doesn’t like them. That’s been pretty normal with any uniform we’ve had that hasn’t been just purple and white. The recruits and kids like them.”
Everybody else? That’s open for debate given a strong reaction on social media to Nike’s latest decision. Most either love ‘em or hate ‘em.
Patterson said he likes them, breaking away from what may in his age group likely feel about the new uniforms.
“I’m different,” Patterson said. “I live in this world. Not everybody else lives in this world. I just walked out of a scripting meeting for practice into media lunch. I’m sure my digital people will tell me how the world is reacting to the helmets, uniform and all of those kinds of things.”
Here’s a general taste of what others thought on social media:
