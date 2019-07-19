‘He’s a real good bull rusher.’ TCU’s pass rush gets boost with grad transfer Blackshear

TCU’s Gary Patterson talks QB battle, early season games TCU coach Gary Patterson met with reporters at Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium on July 15. He touched on a variety topics, headlines by the Frogs' QB battle. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU coach Gary Patterson met with reporters at Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium on July 15. He touched on a variety topics, headlines by the Frogs' QB battle.

Shameik Blackshear didn’t put up gaudy numbers at South Carolina. He had one career sack and five tackles for loss (four coming last season) in 17 career games before coming to TCU as a graduate transfer.

But those numbers don’t tell the whole story.

TCU coach Gary Patterson has consistently brought up Blackshear’s name throughout the offseason, and even had him listed atop the depth chart at right end coming out of spring practices.

Patterson feels that Blackshear will be able to showcase his pass rush skills better in TCU’s 4-2-5 defense.

“He played in a 50-scheme [at South Carolina] and now he’s in a four-man front,” Patterson said at Big 12 Media Days earlier this week. “We watched him on film and he did a lot of things.”

TCU is hoping that Blackshear does a lot of positive things this season. This is a program that is looking to replace two first-team All-Big 12 defensive ends in L.J. Collier and Ben Banogu.

Blackshear, who is listed at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, has a similar build as Collier. And, much like Collier, Blackshear is known for his bull rush.

Just ask Dennis Daley, who went against Blackshear on almost a daily basis when the two were at South Carolina.

Daley, who worked out at APEC in Fort Worth before becoming a sixth-round pick by the Carolina Panthers last spring, had nothing but good things to say about Blackshear.

“Shameik is a good player, he’s real strong,” Daley said. “He knows how to use his strength. He’s a real good bull rusher. That’s one thing he’s really good at.

“He has a good chance to be a contributor at TCU.”

Patterson and the coaching staff has been pleased by what they’ve seen from Blackshear so far.

With the losses of Collier and Banogu, it’s nice to have a veteran with SEC experience coming in such as Blackshear. He’s already made a positive impact on the room, much like Kansas State grad transfer Alex Delton has to the quarterbacks.

“[Blackshear] gives you a fifth-year guy that’s not a 235-pound freshman, he’s a 270-pound guy,” Patterson said. “Watching him run in the summer has truly been incredible. He can get up and run and do things. We’ll see if we can do a good job of coaching him and putting him in a position where he can be successful.

“I think all he can do is make us better. I think we would be at a loss without him.”