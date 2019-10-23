Here’s how TCU football will approach the ‘Horns Down’ edict on Saturday

TCU coach Gary Patterson isn’t concerned about the “Horns Down” controversy becoming an issue for his team on Saturday.

The Big 12 has said it’ll penalize players who display the signal for a prolonged time and directs it toward opposing players.

“Number one, you’ve never seen me do it and I’m not going to do it,” Patterson said. “You’re just supposed to play the game. We do the Frogs sign. They do the Horns sign. Some guys get upset because they don’t have signs at their school.

“For me, I don’t see any reason to get upset about and I don’t see any reason why people do it.”

No opposing player has been penalized this season for doing the “Horns Down.” Patterson said it’s a subject that doesn’t need to be broached with his players.

“No. They know how we’re supposed to act,” Patterson said. “If they want to do that, they’re on their own.

“One of the reasons why we’ve been able to build our fanbase and everything else is that we’ve adopted a lot of people. In general, you haven’t heard me say anything bad about anybody else in the state and you’re not going to. We have a lot different fans from a lot of different schools in this state that now buy season tickets and sit in our stands are now home team people. There are people with suites where 90 percent of the time all season it’s all purple and then there’s that one game where it will be orange or red. That’s what they do. For us, we’ve built this place different than what a lot of people have built their places. You have to have respect.

“As I tell people all the time, you have to hate each other for three hours on Saturday and then go on about life. I still haven’t changed that perspective.”