TCU’s 2020 football schedule announced. Frogs won’t have a bye during Big 12 portion

TCU’s 2020 football schedule has been set. The Big 12 announced dates for conference games on Tuesday, and the Frogs will go through league play without a break.

TCU has just one open date during the season on the Sept. 19 weekend. Then it’s the annual game against SMU (Sept. 26) followed by nine straight Big 12 games.

The Frogs open Big 12 play with a home game against Oklahoma State on Oct. 3. The toughest stretch may be four games later in the year — at Baylor on Oct. 24, home vs. Oklahoma on Oct. 31, home vs. Iowa State on Nov. 7 and at Texas on Nov. 14.

TCU opens the season at Cal on Sept. 5 as part of a home-and-home series. Cal will come to Fort Worth in the 2021 season. The Frogs’ home debut is against Prairie View A&M on Sept. 12.

TCU will play nine of its 12 games in Texas, leaving the state only three times for games at Cal, West Virginia and Kansas.

Here’s the full schedule (kickoff times will be announced at a later date):

2020 TCU Football Schedule

Sept. 5 – at California

Sept. 12 – Prairie View A&M

Sept. 26 – at SMU

Oct. 3 – Oklahoma State

Oct. 10 – at West Virginia

Oct. 17 – Kansas State

Oct. 24 – at Baylor

Oct. 31 – Oklahoma

Nov. 7 – Iowa State

Nov. 14 – at Texas

Nov. 21 – Texas Tech

Nov. 28 – at Kansas