TCU to name starting quarterback on Tuesday

TCU has its starting quarterback, but Gary Patterson isn’t going to reveal it until the school’s media availability on Tuesday.

“I’ll wait till tomorrow,” Patterson said on the Big 12 football coaches teleconference on Monday.

Patterson had good things to say about Alex Delton, the fifth-year senior who transferred from Kansas State, and true freshman Max Duggan.

One of those two will be under center when TCU takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the season opener on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Patterson added that he expected at least two quarterbacks to take snaps in the first quarter.

“There’ll be a couple quarterbacks, i can tell you this much, that will play in the first quarter,” Patterson said. “We’ll go from there.”

Junior Mike Collins injured his foot that cost him in the competition, sitting out every scrimmage during fall camp. Collins returned to practice last week.

Others in the mix included redshirt freshman Justin Rogers, who is still working his way back from a drop-foot condition, and Georgia transfer Matthew Downing.

Ohio State transfer Matthew Baldwin isn’t full-go yet following a cleanup surgery earlier this summer, and is expected to sit out this season after the NCAA denied his immediate eligibility waiver. TCU and Baldwin are in the process of appealing that decision.

But Delton and Duggan separated themselves during fall camp.

Delton has been viewed as the favorite given his experience and leadership since joining the program.

“Since he’s been here, he’s been the consummate team member,” Patterson said of Delton.

Delton didn’t put up the most impressive numbers at Kansas State, but TCU feels he can thrive with a new scheme and more playmakers at his disposal. Delton played in seven games, including starts against Texas and Kansas, and finished 44 of 80 passing for 554 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions last season with the Wildcats.

Duggan, meanwhile, is a promising talent who was a four-star recruit and Iowa’s Gatorade Player of the Year. The son of a longtime high school football coach, Duggan is coming off a senior season in which he threw for more than 2,100 yards and 24 touchdowns, as well as rushing for 1,200 yards.

“Max is a guy that processes things fast, good arm and runs well,” Patterson said. “We’re glad he chose to be a Horned Frog.”

Patterson has never had a true freshman be his opening-day quarterback, but this is a different era. Auburn recently named true freshman Bo Nix its starting quarterback.

Last season, five Power 5 programs started true freshman in their season openers: USC (J.T. Daniels), Nebraska (Adrian Martinez), Rutgers (Arthur Sitkowski), Minnesota (Zack Annexstad) and Wake Forest (Sam Hartman).

Plus, other programs had success when turning to true freshman QBs in the middle of last season, namely reigning national champion Clemson when it went to Trevor Lawrence over Kelly Bryant.

In the Big 12, Iowa State’s Brock Purdy had a successful run too.

Either way, Patterson believes TCU is in better shape when it comes to QB play compared to last season.

“Overall, I’ve been happy with every quarterback we’ve had,” he said.