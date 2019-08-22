TCU coach Gary Patterson still has a big fan in longtime Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops

TCU coach Gary Patterson talks Day 2 of fall camp TCU coach Gary Patterson met with reporters after Day 2 of fall camp on Saturday. The Frogs are preparing for their season-opener on Aug. 31 vs. Arkansas- Pine Bluff. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU coach Gary Patterson met with reporters after Day 2 of fall camp on Saturday. The Frogs are preparing for their season-opener on Aug. 31 vs. Arkansas- Pine Bluff.

One of Gary Patterson’s signature wins early in his TCU tenure was knocking off Oklahoma in Norman in 2005.

Bob Stoops was coaching Oklahoma that day, and squared off against Patterson six more times. Stoops went 5-1 in those contests with TCU’s lone victory coming in 2014.

But those games were always memorable for Stoops. Heck, of the seven games between the two college coaching giants, six were decided by one possession.

“Gary always does an awesome job,” Stoops said. “I really think a lot of Gary. We’re really good friends. I always respected and appreciated all of his work and how his teams played.”

Stoops paused and smiled: “I wish him luck except when he plays OU.”

Stoops made the comments during an XFL event unveiling the Dallas Renegades name and logo on Wednesday. Stoops walked away from the college game following the 2016 season, and is getting back in the mix as the Renegades’ coach and general manager.

But he’ll always be tied to his OU days that included a national championship and 10 Big 12 titles in an 18-year career.

“It was just right for me to leave,” Stoops said of his exit from OU. “It was really hard, I’ve said that a lot. It was extremely hard when that’s all you’ve done for so long. But it was just the right time for me.

“Now I’m excited about this new venture with the XFL.”

For Stoops, the timing is all that mattered. He wasn’t going to stick around and chase the 200-win milestone (he won 190 games at OU), or anything like that.

He seems excited about his next coaching phase with the XFL. And, who knows, maybe he’ll be talking to Patterson about a few TCU players looking to extend their playing careers in the startup league.

“We keep in touch,” Stoops said. “Gary has always done a great job.”