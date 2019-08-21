Dallas XFL team to be called the Renegades. Are you a fan of the team name?

‘It’ll help the game flow’ new XFL coach Bob Stoops on XFL changes Bob Stoops was named the the head coach for the XFL team in Dallas. In Feb. 7 2019, Stoops gives his take on XFL's proposed changes to football. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bob Stoops was named the the head coach for the XFL team in Dallas. In Feb. 7 2019, Stoops gives his take on XFL's proposed changes to football.

The Dallas Renegades are coming to town in February 2020.

The XFL announced team names and logos for the eight franchises on Wednesday afternoon, and the Renegades are Dallas’ newest professional team. The Dallas franchise held a watch party at Victory Park where a handful of fans watched the announcement.

The Dallas franchise will play its home games at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The XFL is a reboot of the failed football league that lasted just one season in 2001. The new version vows to “reimagine the game” with new rules such as possibly eliminating fair catches (opponents would have to give the returner five yards to recover and return the ball).

The league has made a few splash hires, too, notably hiring Oliver Luck to serve as commissioner and Bob Stoops to coach the Dallas franchise. Former Oklahoma quarterback Landry Jones is the first player to sign with the XFL, although his team will be determined prior to the XFL’s inaugural draft in October.

The season is scheduled to start on Feb. 8. It’s a 10-week regular season with four teams advance to the playoffs on April 18-19, and the championship game scheduled for April 26.