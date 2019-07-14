TCU takes its football rivalry with Baylor to the scoreboard, literally

A current view of the video board expansion at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. TCU is adding a new video board and luxury seats to the stadium. TCU

A rivalry that briefly gripped the state of Texas has now taken to the scoreboard as a literal measure of superiority. If TCU wants to say it’s better than Baylor, it will turn to the oldest axiom in sports: Scoreboard.

The score itself won’t matter.

This is only dumb enough to be true.





Part of TCU’s stadium expansion includes a new video board/scoreboard, to complement the high dollar boxes it is currently building.

The new version at TCU will be bigger than the video board/scoreboard at McLane Stadium at Baylor University.

Per Baylor, the video board at McLane Stadium is 47 feet high by 107 feet wide. Pitifully small, and offensive to Baylor donors Drayton McLane and Bob Simpson.

When finished, TCU’s new Jumbotron will be 108 feet, 4 inches wide, and 48 feet, 6 inches high. It will be 5,500 square feet.





Per a few TCU people, these dimensions were done by design, to ensure this board will be bigger than the little one in Waco.





TCU building a bigger board than the one at rival Baylor is not the first time a school has gone to childish and financially needless lengths to ensure theirs is bigger.





When the good people at Texas A&M expanded Kyle Field, one of the goals was to be bigger than the stadium of Reveille’s reviled nemesis, the University of Texas in Austin.

In 2014, Kyle Field was expanded for a capacity of 102,500.

Darrel K. Royal Memorial Stadium’s capacity, before its most recent redesign, which is currently ongoing, is listed at but a mere fraction, 100,119 ... barely big enough for a Trump rally.

With attendance at college football games across the country a point of concern, neither TCU nor Baylor would dare be dumb enough to even think of expanding the seating capacities beyond what they current have; the most sensible alternative in this mindless race in higher education is to simply make the scoreboard bigger.

Baylor, it’s your turn. Make yours bigger.

BIG MAC BITES

Of the many great achievements in NBA history, never underestimate what the Oklahoma City Thunder accomplished: Had three future league MVPs on its roster for multiple years, and won one NBA Finals game.

Now the Houston Rockets will have two of those MVPs on its roster, and will enjoy the highs of losing in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

TCU won’t know its starting quarterback for a while, but you, and the Big 12, should not consider Ohio State transfer Matthew Baldwin as an option. Baldwin has filed an appeal to the NCAA to be eligible immediately, but no one within TCU’s athletic department is expecting him to win this case.

Nor should he.

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Lance Lynn is as conversational as a pile of pulled weeds, but he is the best off-season signee of the entire 2018 MLB off-season.





The Rangers gave him a three year deal worth $30 million, and he currently leads all of MLB in wins with 12.

Of course, in this era of over-statistical evaluation those 12 wins are worth less than a hot dog on dollar hot dog night. So if those 12 wins don’t do it for you, in his last 10 starts he has allowed three or fewer runs nine times.

Do not be surprised when the Oakland Athletics win the American League West this year.

Not that you have noticed, but the case that started Baylor’s latest dark period was overturned, again, this week in a Waco court. An appeals court in Waco reversed the sexual assault conviction of Boise State transfer Sam Ukwuachu.





He was awarded a new trial.

He was arrested in 2013. He was convicted in August 2015. A court of appeals reversed that ‘15 decision in March of 2017. In June of 2018, that decision was reversed.

It’s 2019, and there has been another reversal.

There has been considerable talk, rumor and speculation about this case, and how it has been handled. I don’t know what to believe, other than this is a tragedy.

