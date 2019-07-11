TCU

You’re invited to a Meet-and-Greet with our TCU beat writer and columnist. First round’s on us!

TCU fans cheer their team in the second half of a NCAA basketball game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Schollmaier Arena on Feb. 15, 2017.
TCU fans cheer their team in the second half of a NCAA basketball game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Schollmaier Arena on Feb. 15, 2017. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

Have you ever wondered what it’s like covering TCU athletics?

Do you want to know what’s really going on with the Frogs as they inch closer to the start of the 2019 football season? There are big questions at QB, defensive line, running back and more.

Well, here is your chance to get those answers.

Be one of the first 10 people to email Star-Telegram sports editor William Wilkerson - wwilkerson@star-telegram.com - and we’ll send you an invite to a meet-and-greet on Monday with TCU beat writer Drew Davison and columnist Mac Engel.

The first round of drinks are on us. We’ll send the details to the first 10 only.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to come hang out with Davison and Engel to discuss all things Frogs, Big 12 football, the upcoming college football season and anything else that comes to mind.

We look forward to seeing you!

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of William Wilkerson
William Wilkerson

Sports editor William Wilkerson is back for his second stint with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He first worked at the paper after graduating from the University of Texas at Austin. He most recently was the Executive Editor of College-Team Sites for CBS Interactive/247Sports and has also worked at ESPN, Scout.com and the Austin American-Statesman.

  Comments  