Big 12 preseason media poll is out. Where is TCU projected to finish? OU or UT No. 1?

TCU is picked to finish third in the Big 12 this season. AP

As far as preseason rankings go, TCU coach Gary Patterson likes to say his team is either trying to prove people right or prove people wrong.

Well, it looks like the Frogs will be trying to prove people wrong this season.

TCU is projected to finish fourth in the Big 12 conference, according to a preseason poll released Wednesday afternoon by the conference voted on by media members who cover the conference regularly.

But, as TCU’s sports information director Mark Cohen pointed out, the Frogs had successful seasons the last two times they were picked fourth or lower. In 2014, TCU shared a Big 12 championship with Baylor and, in 2017, TCU reached the Big 12 championship game.

The Oklahoma Sooners are projected to win the conference for the fifth consecutive season. The Sooners have had consecutive Heisman Trophy winners in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, and are now hoping former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts follows suit.





Oklahoma received 68 of 77 first-place votes.

The Texas Longhorns, fresh off one of their best seasons in recent memory, are picked to finish second followed by Iowa State at third.

TCU is fourth following a 7-6 season that saw it win the Cheez-It Bowl. But the Frogs go into next season with the longest active winning streak at three games as well as 12 returning starters (five defensive, seven offensive).

Oklahoma State is picked to finish fifth followed by Baylor (6), Texas Tech (7), West Virginia (8), Kansas State (9) and Kansas (10).

The Big 12 championship game is scheduled for Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium.

TCU opens fall camp on Aug. 1 with its first practice on Aug. 2. The season opener is Aug. 31 against Arkansas- Pine Bluff.

Here is the full Big 12 preseason poll based on 77 ballots --

1. Oklahoma (68) - 761

2. Texas (9) - 696

3. Iowa State - 589

4. TCU - 474

5. Oklahoma State - 460

6. Baylor - 453

7. Texas Tech - 281

8. West Virginia - 241

9. Kansas State - 191

10. Kansas – 89

First-place votes in parentheses