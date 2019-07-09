Texas QB leads an Oklahoma-heavy All-Big 12 preseason team

Texas Longhorns football: Eyes of Texas at Sugar Bowl The Texas Longhorns sing "The Eyes of Texas" with their fans after a 28-21 victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Texas Longhorns sing "The Eyes of Texas" with their fans after a 28-21 victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019.

The Oklahoma Sooners lead the way with six selections to the All-Big 12 Conference preseason team.

The team, which is selected by media members, includes five Sooners on offense. Texas, TCU and Iowa State each had four players selected. The Cyclones have four defensive players.

Texas junior quarterback Sam Ehlinger was named the preseason Offensive Player of the Year and Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray and transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts were named Defensive Player and Newcomer of the Year.

Offensive Player of the Year: Sam Ehlinger, Texas, QB, 6-3, 230, Jr.

Defensive Player of the Year: Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma, LB, 6-2, 243, Jr.

Newcomer of the Year: Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, QB, 6-2, 219, Sr.

First team

QB: Sam Ehlinger, Texas (6-3, 230)

RB: Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas (5-10, 170); Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma (5-11, 209); Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State (6-1, 207)

WR: CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma (6-2, 191); Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State (6-0, 185); Jalen Reagor, TCU (5-11, 195)

TE: Grant Calcaterra, Oklahoma (6-4, 233)

OL: Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma (6-5, 315); Lucas Niang, TCU (6-7, 328); Zach Shackelford, Texas (6-4, 305); Jack Anderson, Texas Tech (6-5, 320); Colton McKivitz, West Virginia (6-7, 312)

PK: Cameron Dicker, Texas (6-1, 201)

KR/PR: CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma (6-2, 191)

Defense

DL: James Lynch, Baylor (6-4, 290); JaQuan Bailey, Iowa State (6-2, 255); Ray Lima, Iowa State (6-3, 305); Reggie Walker, Kansas State (6-2, 250); Corey Bethley, TCU (6-2, 290)

LB: Clay Johnston, Baylor (6-1, 232); Marcel Spears Jr., Iowa State (6-1, 218); Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma (6-2, 243)

DB: Greg Eisworth, Iowa State (6-0, 205); A.J. Green, Oklahoma State (6-1, 190); Jeff Gladney, TCU (6-0, 183); Caden Sterns, Texas (6-1, 205); Adrian Frye, Texas Tech (6-1, 190)

P: Kyle Thompson, Kansas (6-4, 222)