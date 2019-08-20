Vote on who should be TCU’s starting quarterback: Max Duggan or Alex Delton?

Here are TCU’s five quarterbacks TCU football currently has five quarterbacks on it's roster. Here are their stats and playing history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU football currently has five quarterbacks on it's roster. Here are their stats and playing history.

TCU isn’t expected to name a starting quarterback until game week, coach Gary Patterson said over the weekend.

The opening day competition is down to Alex Delton, the Kansas State graduate transfer, and Max Duggan, the highly-touted true freshman. Delton and Duggan separated themselves from the pack during fall camp.

Junior Mike Collins is dealing with a bone bruise in his foot, which kept him out of all three scrimmages during fall camp, and redshirt freshman Justin Rogers continues to work his way back from a drop-foot condition. Georgia transfer Matthew Downing was also in the mix.

Ohio State transfer Matthew Baldwin has impressed, too, but is expected to be sidelined this year as the NCAA denied his initial immediate eligibility request. TCU has submitted a reconsideration request in hopes that the NCAA changes its mind, but the university has not heard a decision on that yet.

If the reconsideration request is denied, TCU would have to present new information in its appeal of the decision.

For now, it’s the Delton and Duggan show. Or the Duggan and Delton show.

What do fans want to see? Each would walk into a favorable situation with TCU boasting two offensive tackles, two running backs and a wide receiver who could be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

