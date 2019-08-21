TCU received some good news this week with the return of a QB from injury

Here are TCU’s five quarterbacks TCU football currently has five quarterbacks on it's roster. Here are their stats and playing history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU football currently has five quarterbacks on it's roster. Here are their stats and playing history.

TCU’s quarterback competition is between Kansas State graduate transfer Alex Delton and true freshman Max Duggan.

Coach Gary Patterson has said Delton and Duggan have separated themselves from the pack and are the front-runners to become the opening-day starter.

But TCU junior Mike Collins returned to practice on Tuesday, as Collins was shown going through individual drills in a clip posted of TCU’s practice on its social media channels.

Collins had been sidelined with a bone bruise in his foot. It’s the same foot he injured in the Baylor game last year that cut short his sophomore season.

Patterson has described Collins as day-to-day with the bone bruise, saying time is the only thing that heals it. It’s unclear how limited Collins was on Tuesday.

Collins is a player to keep an eye on, though, as TCU prepares for its season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

With the NCAA’s redshirt rule that allows players to participate in up to four games while preserving the redshirt, Patterson has said the Frogs would be more strategic with how they use it this season.

If Delton beats out Duggan for the starting job, TCU could hold Duggan out of the season opener as to not burn one of his four games in what should be a lopsided victory for TCU.

If Collins is healthy enough to play, he could get a number of reps as well as others in the QB mix such as Justin Rogers and Matthew Downing.

Collins is coming off a season in which he appeared in nine games for the Frogs. He completed 56.4 percent of his passes (79 of 140) for 1,059 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. On the ground, Collins rushed for 111 yards on 38 carries with three TDs.