Biggest TCU questions: QB starter, Olonilua’s status, how to replace Banogu and Collier

TCU WR Jalen Reagor’s goal for the 2019 season: ‘I want to win the Biletnikoff’ TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor has high expectations after reaching the 1,000-yard mark as a sophomore. Reagor is eyeing the Biletnikoff Award next season, which is given to the nation's top receiver. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor has high expectations after reaching the 1,000-yard mark as a sophomore. Reagor is eyeing the Biletnikoff Award next season, which is given to the nation's top receiver.

Reporting day for TCU’s fall camp is Thursday with practices getting underway on Friday. There are plenty of storylines going into next season as the Frogs look to bounce back from a 7-6 season.

Here’s a look at the biggest questions going into 2019:

Who’s the starting quarterback for TCU?

All eyes will be on the QB battle this fall. It’s the No. 1 question facing the Frogs going into the season.

K-State graduate transfer Alex Delton seems to be the favorite to win the job, but will be pushed by true freshman Max Duggan and junior Mike Collins. Collins has the most experience playing for TCU, but is coming back from injury.

Redshirt freshman Justin Rogers is another option, but coach Gary Patterson said at Big 12 Media Days that Rogers is still not 100 percent. Ohio State transfer Matthew Baldwin find himself dealing with an injury situation, too, and it remains unknown whether the NCAA will grant him an immediate eligibility waiver.

For now, signs point to Delton, Duggan or Collins being the opening-day starter.

Is Sewo Olonilua eligible to play?

Running back Sewo Olonilua is regarded as one of the top senior backs for the 2020 NFL Draft, but his status is in question following an arrest in May that included a felony drug charge in Walker County.

The Walker County criminal district attorney’s office has yet to make a decision whether to go forward with charges against Olonilua. For now, TCU is letting the legal process take its course before making a decision.

How do you replace L.J. Collier and Ben Banogu?

TCU had two players, L.J. Collier and Ben Banogu, taken in the Top 50 of last spring’s NFL Draft.

Replacing Collier and Banogu ranks among the biggest challenges for the Frogs. But they have options.

Patterson has raved about South Carolina grad transfer Shameik Blackshear, who should benefit from a scheme change. And redshirt freshman Ochaun Mathis is a high-ceiling player who received valuable reps in four games last year.

TCU also have talented newcomers such as Parker Workman and Adam Plant Jr. in the mix.

How’s the linebacker depth?

Outside of quarterback, an area to watch during fall camp will be linebacker depth. TCU lost several contributors from its linebacker corps from last season, and will need players to step up to the fill the void.

Junior Garret Wallow is poised for a solid season, and is listed as a starter alongside Montrel Wilson (who missed most of last season with an injury). Ben Wilson provides depth, as does DeMauryon Holmes, but Patterson and his staff will want to build up the depth as best as possible.

What’s up with the special teams?

Special teams may get overlooked, but one player to watch is punter Jordy Sandy. TCU ranked as the worst punting team in the Big 12 last season, averaging 34.8 yards per punt, and Sandy should help them in that department.

That, in turn, should give TCU a better advantage in the field position battle on game days.

And it’ll be worth watching how the kickers fare. Seniors Jonathan Song and Cole Bunce are back, and will surely be in a battle throughout fall camp.