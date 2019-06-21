TCU pitcher says goodbye to Horned Frogs with classy gesture

TCU’s Nick Lodolo taken seventh overall by the Cincinnati Reds TCU left-hander Nick Lodolo celebrated being taken seventh overall by the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night with family, friends and teammates. He's the highest-drafted player in TCU history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU left-hander Nick Lodolo celebrated being taken seventh overall by the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night with family, friends and teammates. He's the highest-drafted player in TCU history.

One of the best pitchers in TCU history said goodbye to the school with a classy message posted on social media Friday morning.

Left-hander Nick Lodolo, who was selected No. 7 in the MLB draft two weeks ago, thanked his coaches, teammates and family for their support during his three-year college career with the Horned Frogs.

Lodolo signed with the Cincinnati Reds for the slotted value of $5.4 million. Three year prior, Lodolo turned down $1.75 million from the Pittsburgh Pirates, who drafted him with the 41st pick out of Damien High School in La Verne, Calif., an eastern suburb of Los Angeles.

“I’ve been blessed to be surrounded by the best coaches, teammates, support staff, and fans you can ever imagine,” Lodolo wrote on Twitter.

Lodolo credited TCU head coach Jim Schlossnagle and pitching coach Kirk Saarloos with making his dreams come true.

"I will forever be grateful to Coach Schlossnagle and Coach Saarloos for making my dreams come true," he said.

Lodolo also thanked friends and family for making sacrifices so he could pursue baseball.

“Thank you for making sacrifices in your own lives so I could follow my dreams,” he said. “I would not be where I am today without all of you.”

