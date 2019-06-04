Two more TCU baseball players selected in MLB draft

TCU’s Johnny Rizer on robbing home run: I wasn’t expecting it TCU center fielder Johnny Rizer made the play of the game on Friday, robbing a two-run home run from Texas slugger Zach Zubia. It was a game-changing play as TCU went on to a walk-off win. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU center fielder Johnny Rizer made the play of the game on Friday, robbing a two-run home run from Texas slugger Zach Zubia. It was a game-changing play as TCU went on to a walk-off win.

Two more TCU baseball players were taken in the seventh round of the MLB draft on Tuesday.

Senior outfielder Johnny Rizer was selected by the Orioles with the 198th overall pick. Junior first baseman Jake Guenther was taken by the Rays with the 218th pick.

TCU pitchers Nick Lodolo and Brandon Williamson were drafted on Monday night. Lodolo was the No. 7 overall pick by the Reds and Williamson was taken in the second round by the Mariners.

Outfielder Johnny Rizer, Orioles, 7th round (Pick No. 198)





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rizer has been the Frogs’ everyday centerfielder for the past two seasons. He improved substantially at the plate this season, batting .311 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs, and being named All-Big 12 honorable mention. As a junior, he batted .231 with three home runs and 13 RBIs.

But he may be best known for his fielding prowess, including memorably robbing a would-be home run by Texas earlier this season. Rizer played at Blinn Junior College and Louisiana-Lafayette before transferring to TCU before the 2018 season.

Infielder Jake Guenther, Rays, 7th round (No. 218)





Guenther shined in his first season with the Frogs. He batted .345 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs, being named the Big 12’s newcomer of the year and earning first-team all-conference honors. Guenther is a redshirt junior after transferring from Sacramento City College.