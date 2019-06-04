Texas Rangers
Class of 2019, want to be recognized before the Rangers game June 6 on the field?
Grad Night is coming to Globe Life Park on June 6th.
The Texas Rangers will recognize high school and college grads on the field prior to the 7:05 p.m. game against the Orioles.
Class of ’19 graduates can line up on the ramp inside the 3rd base entrance by 6:00 p.m. to be recognized on the field before the game.
Tickets purchased through texasrangers.com/themenights will receive a custom Texas Rangers graduation themed cap.
Only tickets purchased through texasrangers.com/themenights are eligible for the offer.
