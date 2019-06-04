Class of 2019, want to be recognized before the Rangers game June 6 on the field?

Inside the Texas Rangers Golf Club opening The Texas Rangers Golf Club had its grand opening on Monday. Course designer John Colligan and Rangers players such as Chris Martin were on hand for the event. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Texas Rangers Golf Club had its grand opening on Monday. Course designer John Colligan and Rangers players such as Chris Martin were on hand for the event.

Grad Night is coming to Globe Life Park on June 6th.





The Texas Rangers will recognize high school and college grads on the field prior to the 7:05 p.m. game against the Orioles.

Class of ’19 graduates can line up on the ramp inside the 3rd base entrance by 6:00 p.m. to be recognized on the field before the game.

Tickets purchased through texasrangers.com/themenights will receive a custom Texas Rangers graduation themed cap.

Tickets for the Texas Rangers’ game on June 6 purchased through texasrangers.com/themenights are eligible to receive this custom Texas Rangers graduation themed cap Texas Rangers

