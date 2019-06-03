TCU LHP Nick Lodolo taken seventh overall by Cincinnati Reds

Nick Lodolo won’t let MLB draft distract from postseason TCU left-hander Nick Lodolo, who is expected to be a top 10 pick in the MLB draft on June 3, won't let it be a distraction during the postseason Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU left-hander Nick Lodolo, who is expected to be a top 10 pick in the MLB draft on June 3, won't let it be a distraction during the postseason

TCU left-hander Nick Lodolo is going to the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds drafted Lodolo with the seventh overall pick in the MLB Draft on Monday night.

Lodolo is the highest baseball player taken in TCU history. The previous first-round picks included Lance Broadway in 2005 (15th overall by Chicago White Sox), Andrew Cashner in 2008 (19th overall by Chicago Cubs) and Brandon Finnegan in 2014 (17th overall by the Kansas City Royals).

Matt Purke was the 14th overall pick by the Texas Rangers in the 2009 MLB Draft before going to TCU and being taken in the third-round of the 2011 draft.

This is the first year since 2014 that TCU has produced first-round picks in the MLB and NFL drafts. Lodolo joins defensive end L.J. Collier (Seattle Seahawks) as a first-round pick this year. In 2014, Finnegan joined cornerback Jason Verrett (San Diego Chargers).

Lodolo came to TCU as the highest unsigned pick from the 2016 MLB Draft. The Pittsburgh Pirates selected him with the 41st overall pick in the supplemental first round out of Damien High School in La Verne, California, but he opted for college instead of a $1.75 million signing bonus.

The 6-foot-6, 202 pound Lodolo is coming off his best season at TCU in 2019. He had a 2.36 ERA in 16 starts, posting career bests in strikeouts (131), innings pitched (103) and opponents’ batting average (.203). He had double-digit strikeouts in six of his 16 starts this season.

For his career, Lodolo pitched in 49 games, including 46 starts, with a 3.55 ERA. He struck out 296 batters in 258 2/3 innings pitched.

The scouting report on Lodolo is a fastball that sits in the 90-94 mph, peaking at 96 mph, and has sinking action on it. He also throws a breaking pitch and a changeup.

On MLB Network, Cleveland Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer compared Lodolo to All-Stars such as Cole Hamels and Blake Snell.