MLB Draft tracker: TCU’s Brandon Williamson taken by Seattle Mariners

Courtesy of TCU Athletics

Nick Lodolo became the highest-drafted player in TCU history on Monday night.

The Cincinnati Reds took the tall, hard-throwing left-hander with the seventh overall pick in the MLB Draft. Lodolo became the 76th player drafted in Jim Schlossnagle’s 16 seasons.

But Lodolo isn’t alone as far as TCU players hearing their names called.

Fellow left-hander Brandon Williamson didn’t have to wait too long, as the Seattle Mariners selected him in the second-round of the draft on Monday.

Williamson was the 83rd overall pick, and it marks the first time TCU has had two players taken in the first two rounds of baseball’s draft.

Williamson is coming off a season in which he went 4-5 with a 4.19 ERA in 16 starts. Those numbers may not be as eye-opening as Lodolo, but Williamson is viewed as a still-developing prospect with a high ceiling.

This is a guy who spent the past two seasons at North Iowa Area Community College, and was a 36th-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers last year.

Williamson flashed his potential as the season wore on, allowing two runs (one earned) over eight innings against Kansas on May 12. He also held Baylor to two runs over seven innings on May 24 in the Big 12 tournament.