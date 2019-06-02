TCU’s Josh Watson sets new standard for Mr. Horned Frog

Outfielder Josh Watson is three games from setting TCU record TCU outfielder Josh Watson will break Keaton Jones' school record for games played with three games at the Fayettville Regional this weekend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU outfielder Josh Watson will break Keaton Jones' school record for games played with three games at the Fayettville Regional this weekend.

No one has played more baseball for TCU than outfielder Josh Watson.

The senior from Arlington Martin broke Keaton Jones’ record for games played for the Horned Frogs in Sunday’s 9-5 win over Central Connecticut in the Fayetteville Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The No. 3 seed Horned Frogs (34-27) play top-seed Arkansas (43-17) in the regional championship at 8 p.m. Sunday. It will be start No. 253 for Watson.

The Frogs have to beat the Razorbacks twice to advance to the super regionals. If TCU wins Sunday night, the two teams play again at 6 p.m. Monday.

Watson has played in 252 games for TCU — every game since his freshman season in 216. Even more impressive? He has started all 252 games. He was 3 for 5 with a double and three runs scored in Sunday’s win. Jones, a short stop, started 250 of 251 games for TCU from 2012-15. Watson has started 250 games in left field and two in right field in his career.