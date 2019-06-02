TCU stays alive as Henry, Guenther and Wolfe slug Horned Frogs into regional final

Saturday’s loss to Arkansas ‘just wasn’t meant to be’ TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle said he was happy with his pitching Saturday night but hoped starter Nick Lodolo had been able to go deeper than five innings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle said he was happy with his pitching Saturday night but hoped starter Nick Lodolo had been able to go deeper than five innings.

Jake Guenther, Austin Henry and Hunter Wolfe each had two-run home runs to lift TCU over Central Connecticut 9-5 Sunday afternoon in the Fayetteville Regional.

The Horned Frogs (34-27) advance for a rematch against top-seeded Arkansas in the regional championship at 8 p.m. Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium. Senior right-hander Jared Janczak (0-3, 5.71 ERA) will face freshman left-hander Patrick Wicklander (5-2, 4.65).

The No. 4 seed Blue Devils (31-23) were eliminated with the loss.

No. 3 TCU will need to beat the No. 5 national seed Razorbacks (43-17) twice to advance to the super regional round. If the Frogs win Sunday night, the two teams will play again at 6 p.m. Monday. Arkansas beat the TCU 3-1 Saturday night.

Jake Eissler took over for starter Dawson Barr after a lead-off single in the third. Eissler entered the game with a 2-1 lead. But a two-out single up the middle from Peyton Stephens gave the Blue Devils a 3-2 lead.





Guenther’s two-run home run in the first gave the Frogs a 2-1 lead. After Hunter Wolfe tripled in the third, Austin Henry’s two-run homer put the Frogs ahead 4-3.

The Blue Devils scored a run in the first after a one-out walk and two singles, including Dave Matthews RBI single up the middle.

In the second, Johnny Rizer and Josh Watson collided hard on a fly ball in the left-center field gap with two on and two out. Rizer made the catch and held on to preserve TCU’s 2-1 lead. If Rizer didn’t hold on, it would have likely been an inside the park home run for Central Connecticut’s Sam Loda. Both outfielders were shaken up on the play. Rizer had a bloody nose but they stayed in the game.

The Blue Devils tied it with a run in the fifth on consecutive doubles.

The Frogs reclaimed the lead with three runs in the sixth on Wolfe’s sacrifice fly and Henry’s two-run single to center. Henry had four RBIs. Wolfe’s two-run homer in the eighth stretched TCU’s lead to 9-5.

Eissler retired the side on six pitches in the sixth inning. It was the first 1-2-3 inning for either team in the game. He allowed three runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win. He struck out six.

Dalton Brown replaced Eissler after a solo homer and double with two outs in the eighth and got a pop up to end the inning. Cal Caughlin pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

