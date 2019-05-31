TCU

TCU alters rotation to maximize chances in regional format

Nick Lodolo excited to pitch in his first regional for TCU

Nick Lodolo excited to pitch in his first regional for TCU

TCU left-hander Nick Lodolo is excited to pitch in his first regional with the Horned Frogs. The junior didn't pitch in the regional or Super Regional in 2016 but did pitch in the College World Series.
FAYETTEVILLE, ARK.

TCU has altered its rotation this weekend to help maximize the Horned Frogs’ chances at the Fayetteville Regional.

Junior left-hander Brandon Williamson started against Cal Friday night.

It was a decision that coach Jim Schlossnagle waited to make until seeing how Arkansas did in Game 1 of the Fayetteville Regional Friday afternoon.

The top-seeded Razorbacks handled No. 4 seed Central Connecticut 11-5 to advance to the winner’s bracket semifinal at 6 p.m. Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Third seed TCU opens against No. 2 seed Cal at 6 p.m. Friday.

Williamson (4-5, 4.30 ERA) faces the Bears’ ace Jared Horn, who is 6-1 with a 1.82 ERA in 69 1/3 inning.

TCU ace Nick Lodolo (6-5, 2.48 ERA) will be held to face the Razorbacks (42-17), which will be in front of more than 13,000 fans at Baum-Walker Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday. If the Frogs lose Friday night, Lodolo could be used to start the elimination game at noon Saturday.

Arkansas will start their top starter right-hander Isaiah Campbell (10-1, 2.37 ERA) Saturday night.

