TCU baseball’s inconsistent season didn’t hurt in MLB draft as Frogs set record

TCU left-hander Nick Lodolo was selected with the seventh overall pick of the MLB draft by the Cincinnati Reds. Star-Telegram archives

TCU baseball may have had an up-and-down season, but talent wasn’t an issue.

The Horned Frogs had a record nine players taken in this year’s MLB Draft, headlined by ace left-hander Nick Lodolo going to the Cincinnati Reds with the seventh overall pick. Left-hander Brandon Williamson also went on Day 1 to the Seattle Mariners in Round 2, and two more players — Johnny Rizer and Jake Guenther — were taken on Day 2.

Day 3, the final day of the draft, saw five more Frogs selected for a total of nine. The previous record had been eight in 2011 and 2015.

The program’s all-time leader in games played at 253, outfielder and Arlington Martin product Josh Watson went to the Milwaukee Brewers in the 15th round. The Brewers then took catcher Zach Humphreys in the 26th round, as Humphreys posted career-highs in batting average (.277), doubles (10), home runs (3) and RBIs (34) this season.

Other draft picks included Alex Isola to the Minnesota Twins in the 29th round; right-hander Jared Janczak to the Cleveland Indians in the 31st round; and Jake Eissler to the Indians in the 38th round.

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle has now seen 84 players drafted in his 16 seasons.

TCU’s nine selections were part of a combined 48 picks from Big 12 schools, including a conference-record four players taken in the first 11 picks.