TCU’s Nick Lodolo becomes latest example of why going to college can pay off

Nick Lodolo bet on himself and won.

He faced a decision most baseball players only hypothesize about -- turning pro out of high school or going to college -- three years ago.

The Pittsburgh Pirates used the 41st overall pick and dangled $1.75 million at him. That’s tough for a lot of players to turn down given the injury risk, coupled with the possibility that one’s stock could diminish with an unproductive college career.

On the flip side, going to college gives a teenager an opportunity to develop more on the field and experience college life off it, rather than endure lengthy bus rides in the minor leagues.

For Lodolo, the gamble of going to TCU has more than paid off.

He became the seventh overall pick by the Cincinnati Reds earlier this month, and signed a $5.4324 million deal on Tuesday, according to MLB.com. That’s more than $3.6 million than he would’ve gotten three years ago. Or, simply put, he essentially earned more than $1.2 million each year in college.

1st-rder Nick Lodolo signs with @Reds for $5,432,400 (full pick 7 value). Texas Christian LHP, best pitching prospect in @MLBDraft, solid three-pitch mix and control to match. — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) June 11, 2019

As Lodolo said the night he was drafted, “When you are 17 and you make that decision to turn down $1.75 million, that’s a gamble on yourself that not too many kids would take. I believed in myself. I knew TCU was the place for me. The coaches here are unbelievable. They made me so much better on and off the field and as a person too.

“I couldn’t be more excited right now, especially getting to watch it live for the first time. Being able to watch that with friends, family and my team was awesome.”

Lodolo became the highest baseball player taken in TCU history.