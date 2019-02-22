‘It’s time to play better.’ Depleted roster hasn’t changed expectations for TCU hoops

TCU has lost five players from its opening day roster to either season-ending injuries and/ or transfers. The Frogs have played consecutive games without one of their best players, Kouat Noi.





They’ve relied heavily on freshmen such as Kevin Samuel and Kendric Davis.

Through it all, with five games left in the regular season, TCU (17-9, 5-8 Big 12) finds itself in contention for an NCAA Tournament berth. But the Frogs are on the proverbial “bubble,” riding a three-game losing streak.

Expectations haven’t changed, though, coach Jamie Dixon said Thursday. TCU expects to be an NCAA Tournament team next month and make consecutive trips for the first time since the 1952-53 season.

Asked if expectations had to be changed given the team’s attrition, Dixon said: “No, it certainly hasn’t and I certainly hope that nobody is using that as an excuse either. I don’t think that’s the case.

“It’s about the team. The chemistry. The commitment. The sacrifices. It’s what everybody puts in there. Sometimes you have to do a little bit more than, whether it be minutes, probably going to play more minutes than guys anticipated, but nobody complains about that as far as players.

“It does come out about the four season-ending injuries, but what can you do?”

For TCU, the plan is to regroup and rally starting Saturday against No. 19 Iowa State, a team it spanked 92-83 two weeks ago in Ames, Iowa. Tip off is set for 1 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena.

Davis had a breakout game with 22 points in the first meeting, and a trio of veterans finished with 17 each (Noi, Alex Robinson and Desmond Bane).

Noi was missed in the Frogs’ last two losses to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, as the offense didn’t look like itself. TCU failed to reach the 70-point mark in each game and players had to play extended minutes with little depth.

Noi will be full-go by Saturday, Dixon said, a welcomed sight for TCU. Noi has scored double figures in 18 of 20 games played this season.

The Frogs likely have to go at least 3-2 in this stretch run to secure an NCAA berth. That would put TCU at the 20-win mark and 8-10 in the Big 12, which is regarded as the best conference in the country.

If the Frogs go 7-11 in league play, things will get dicey depending on how many games TCU wins in the Big 12 tournament and how many “bid stealers” there are from mid-majors. For instance, if a program other than Nevada wins the Mountain West, the Mountain West will at least have two berths.

“We know we have to get off this three-game losing streak that we have. It’s time to play better,” Dixon said. “[The NCAA Tournament buzz] is something we talk about. It’s out there everywhere as we go down this month. It’s the lead story in everything college basketball -- bracketology.

“You’re not hiding from it. We’ve been talking about it all year for us. That’s been our goal and still remains our goal.”

Depth concerns

Dixon said the team has added players as practice squad guys to give them extra bodies, but they haven’t reached the point where they’re holding open tryouts at the student rec center like Oklahoma State did last month.

But Dixon said his program always keeps an eye on intramural squads and students on campus who may be able to help the program. One that comes to mind is Owen Aschieris, who had been on the women’s practice team before joining the men’s team as a walk-on and then earning a scholarship this semester.

“We’re always at intramurals whether it be something for this year, or next year,” Dixon said. “Our grad assistants play over at intramurals.”

Dixon said he’s had success finding walk-on players through this avenue, mentioning players such as Aschieris and former walk-on Austin Sottile. It usually comes down to whether the “intramural superstars” can handle the physicality, Dixon said.

“They come to school, get older, get stronger,” Dixon said.

Briefly

▪ Dixon on why he feels an 8-10 record in the Big 12 is enough for March Madness: “I’m just basing that on last year. Every year is different. You can do all the guessing you want. … But based on being the best conference, eight wins is going to get you in. There’s no question I would think, but if there’s a lot of upsets that changes evertyhing as far as bid stealers.”

▪ TCU snapped a 49-game winless drought against ranked teams on the road when it upset Iowa State earlier this month in Ames. The Frogs are now looking for their first win over a ranked team at home this season. TCU is 4-18 against ranked opponents in the Dixon era.

▪ Iowa State senior point guard Nick Weiler-Babb, an Arlington Martin product, will be playing his final college game in Tarrant County. Weiler-Babb has started every game for the Cyclones, and is averaging 9.6 points and 4.2 assists a game.