TCU’s Kouat Noi (ankle) out for Oklahoma State game

TCU sophomore forward Kouat Noi remains sidelined with a left ankle injury.

Noi is wearing a boot on his left foot and will miss his second straight game tonight at Oklahoma State. Noi traveled with the team, but is not warming up and will not play.

Tip off is set for 8 p.m. at Gallagher-Iba Arena. ESPNU will broadcast the game.

Noi’s absence was felt in TCU’s last game against Oklahoma on Saturday. The Frogs had one of their worst offensive games of the season.

Noi is one of TCU’s best players, averaging the second-most points on the team with 14.8. He has scored double figures in 18 of 20 games. Monday will mark the sixth game he’s been sidelined.

It leaves the Frogs with just seven scholarship players available (excluding walk-on Owen Aschieris who earned a scholarship this semester). TCU players Kendric Davis and JD Miller mentioned the number of minutes wearing them down in the OU game.

But it’s something TCU coach Jamie Dixon and the players said they would figure out. A loss tonight could put their NCAA Tournament dreams in jeopardy.

With Noi sidelined, expect Davis to make his second career start.