Watch how TCU lets a walk-on know he’s now on scholarship

Getting a scholarship to play Big 12 basketball isn’t easy for any player. Especially a walk-on.

But TCU surprised one of its walk-on players with a scholarship on Monday. Owen Aschieris found out he’d be on scholarship for the spring semester. It happened in a unique way, to say the least.

TCU had a police officer interrupt a team meeting and ask to meet with Aschieris.

“I wanted to make sure I got the right person,” the officer said.

Owen Ashieris thought he was in trouble but instead found out he's been put on scholarship for the spring semester. Congrats Owen!#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/C1k1WXXkWs — TCU Basketball (@TCUBasketball) January 14, 2019

A few seconds later, Aschieris realized he’d been placed on scholarship and the room went crazy.

“This is what we need,” coach Jamie Dixon told his players. “This attitude.”

Aschieris is a sophomore guard from San Diego, California, spending his first season with the team. He served as a practice team member for the women’s team as a freshman.

Aschieris has played in five games this season, including TCU’s blowout victory over USC at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. He launched his first shot, a 3-pointer, in the Dec. 16 game against Indiana State.

Aschieris was a standout high school player, averaging 22 points and four assists as a senior at Santa Fe Christian School in San Diego.

TCU (12-3, 1-2 Big 12) takes on West Virginia on Tuesday night at Schollmaier Arena. The Frogs are looking to get back to the win column after consecutive losses at Kansas and at Oklahoma.