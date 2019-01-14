TCU

This is not the news TCU wanted to hear on starting guard Jaylen Fisher

By Drew Davison

January 14, 2019 11:24 AM

TCU Horned Frogs guard Jaylen Fisher (10) still has swelling in his right knee which hasn’t gone done. If he doesn’t play again this season, Fisher would be eligible for a medical redshirt.
TCU could be without Jaylen Fisher the rest of the season.

The junior point guard is at least out for the “foreseeable future,” according to coach Jamie Dixon.

Fisher still has swelling in his right knee, which hasn’t gone down. If he doesn’t play again this season, Fisher would be eligible for a medical redshirt.

Fisher hasn’t played since Big 12 play began.

He had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee a year ago.

In Fisher’s absence, TCU has started freshman RJ Nembhard. Freshman Kendric Davis has also gotten more minutes.

TCU hosts West Virginia on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

