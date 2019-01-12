TCU’s Jaylen Fisher remains sidelined with knee injury; missing today’s game vs. OU

TCU junior guard Jaylen Fisher remains sidelined with swelling in his right knee, a school spokesman said.

Fisher did not travel with the 25th-ranked Frogs for today’s game against No. 23 Oklahoma. Tip off is set for 1 p.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center.

TCU redshirt freshman RJ Nembhard is expected to start in Fisher’s place.

Fisher hasn’t been available since Big 12 play started. He recently had his right knee drained, but continues to deal with swelling in it.

Fisher had his sophomore season cut short when he tore his meniscus in his right knee in January 2018. He underwent an arthroscopic surgery on the same knee in September.

When healthy, Fisher has been a difference-making player for the Frogs. He is averaging 12.1 points in nine games, including eight starts, and has been a threat from 3-point range. Fisher had a stretch of five consecutive games in which he made at least four 3-pointers in non-conference play.

The silver lining for the Frogs has been Nembhard. He has put together two solid games for TCU since Big 12 play began. He scored a season-high 14 points in TCU’s last game at Kansas on Wednesday.