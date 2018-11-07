Jaylen Fisher to miss TCU’s opener tonight

TCU’s Jamie Dixon: Frogs are work-in-progress

November 07, 2018

TCU will open its season with point guard Jaylen Fisher sidelined.

Coach Jamie Dixon confirmed that Fisher will not be available tonight when the Frogs open their much-anticipated season against CSU Bakersfield at Schollmaier Arena.

Positive news on the injury front, though, is that forward Lat Mayen is ready to go. Mayen has been working his way back from a meniscus injury. Mayen, a redshirt freshman, has yet to play in a college game.

Fisher, the junior point guard from Tennessee, has thrived when healthy. He averaged 12.3 points and 5.4 assists last season before going down with a torn meniscus last January, ending his sophomore season.

Fisher then underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in September, the same knee he tore his meniscus. Fisher has been injury prone his entire career.

Before last season, Fisher had surgery on a torn meniscus in his left knee. As a freshman, Fisher broke his left wrist during the NIT tournament.

That is why TCU is taken its time in bringing him back. The preference is to have Fisher maybe miss a few games early on to ensure he’s available for the entire season.

With Fisher sidelined, the point guard duties will fall mostly to Alex Robinson.

For his part, Fisher has handled the rehab well.

“I’m just amazed at how he’s handled it and how his energy is,” Dixon said at Big 12 basketball media day last month. “Anybody that’s had an injury when they’re tyring to play, it can be devastating. Physically, as well as mentally, but he’s handled his energy, his enthusiasm, his involvement, camaraderie with the team has been amazing.”

 

