TCU to be without star for 6 to 10 weeks after arthroscopic surgery

Jaylen Fisher sustained another injury setback. The school announced the standout guard underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

Fisher will miss 6-10 weeks, but the hope is he’ll be ready by the season opener on Nov. 7 against Cal State Bakersfield.

Fisher underwent surgery after tearing the meniscus in his right knee last January, ending his season.

Before last season, Fisher had surgery on a torn meniscus in his left knee.

As a sophomore last season, Fisher averaged 12.1 points and 5.4 assists in 17 games last season.