TCU fans cheer the basketball team during a game in February. The university has long struggled with diversity among its student body.
TCU fans cheer the basketball team during a game in February. The university has long struggled with diversity among its student body. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU fans cheer the basketball team during a game in February. The university has long struggled with diversity among its student body. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

Latest News

TCU to be without star for 6 to 10 weeks after arthroscopic surgery

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

September 04, 2018 11:43 AM

Jaylen Fisher sustained another injury setback. The school announced the standout guard underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

Fisher will miss 6-10 weeks, but the hope is he’ll be ready by the season opener on Nov. 7 against Cal State Bakersfield.

Fisher underwent surgery after tearing the meniscus in his right knee last January, ending his season.

Before last season, Fisher had surgery on a torn meniscus in his left knee.

As a sophomore last season, Fisher averaged 12.1 points and 5.4 assists in 17 games last season.

 

TCU point guard Jaylen Fisher, the top-rated recruit in program history who missed the final four games of last season with a broken wrist, leads drills in Wednesday's practice as the Horned Frogs prepare for a summer trip to Australia.

By

undefined

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  