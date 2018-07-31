Wait, what’s going on with court inside TCU’s Schollmaier Arena? Is that lizard skin?

No, TCU is not updating Schollmaier Arena’s floor with a blue lizard-skin pattern. Instead, the school is simply refinishing the floor as it does every couple of years.
Confusion came when TCU posted a couple pictures on social media with the floor littered with blue painters tape. Some fans thought they might be changing the look, but that’s not the case.
TCU will have the same basketball floor its had since Schollmaier Arena’s renovation in 2015.
The TCU men’s basketball team, which snapped a 20-year NCAA tournament drought last season, opens the season Nov. 7 against Cal State Bakersfield.
Comments