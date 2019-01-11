TCU center, the former top JUCO prospect in country, looking to transfer?

Yuat Alok is the latest TCU basketball player on the transfer block, a source confirmed a report by WatchStadium.com.

Alok joins other TCU reserve players Kaden Archie and Angus McWilliam who have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal midseason.

TCU’s Yuat Alok (3.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg) is transferring, source told @WatchStadium. Third reserve for the Horned Frogs to transfer at the break, joining Angus McWilliam and Kaden Archie (2.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg). Alok was a highly recruited kid coming out of junior college. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 11, 2019

Alok has been out since breaking his hand in the Dec. 22 game against Charlotte in the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii. He’s expected to miss an extended period of time, but the injury is not considered season-ending.

Alok, a reserve center, averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 13.1 minutes a game in 10 games. He joined TCU as the No. 1 junior college recruit by JUCORecruiting.com.

But Alok has found himself in a backup role with the emergence of Kevin Samuel. Samuel is in the midst of a breakout season as a redshirt freshman, averaging 8.4 points and 6.9 rebounds.

With the departures of Alok and McWilliam, TCU has lost big man depth. But Russell Barlow is still expected to redshirt this season.

Barlow was the No. 36-rated center in the country for the 2018 class.