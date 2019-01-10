TCU isn’t going to fret over turnover issues in loss to Kansas

TCU had an uncharacteristic night in the turnover department against Kansas on Wednesday night.

The 25th-ranked Frogs had a season-high 20 turnovers, which spoiled any chance of them pulling off an upset over the No. 7 team in the country. The Jayhawks prevailed 77-68 as the Frogs remain winless in program history at Allen Fieldhouse.

But TCU coach Jamie Dixon and the players aren’t going to panic about the turnovers.

“We’re one of the lowest turnover teams in the country, so obviously it wasn’t a normal situation,” Dixon said on the Big 12’s conference call Thursday.

“We had 10 in the first half, 10 in the second half. We tried to address it at halftime. It was why we were down and why we didn’t win the game, along with the free throw disparity.

“But that’s something we’re usually good at, but we weren’t yesterday.”

TCU went into the game averaging 12.2 turnovers a game and that number has risen to 12.7. The Frogs also lost their spot as the top team in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Iowa State (1.6) now leads the league ahead of TCU (1.5). As far as the free throw disparity Dixon referenced, KU went to the line more than double TCU. The Jayhawks were 20 of 27 from the free throw line compared to the Frogs’ 9 of 13.

But it’s only one game and TCU will look to get back on track at Oklahoma on Saturday. Tip off is set for 1 p.m. in Norman.

Fisher update

TCU junior guard Jaylen Fisher has swelling in his right knee that has sidelined him for the start of Big 12 play.

Fisher sat out the league opener against Baylor on Saturday, and again against KU. It’s unclear if he’ll be ready to go for the Oklahoma game.

“It’s going to be an ever-changing situation probably,” Dixon said. “We’re just going to be looking at that every day. There’s still swelling. He feels pretty comfortable with it, but it just comes and goes. That’s just how it is right now.”

The silver lining for TCU is that redshirt freshman RJ Nembhard has filled Fisher’s role well so far. Nembhard had a solid stat line for the Baylor game, and then scored a career-high 14 points at Kansas.