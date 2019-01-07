TCU basketball returns to Top 25 for first time in six weeks

The TCU men’s basketball team has returned to the Top 25 rankings for the first time in six weeks.

The Frogs (12-1) are No. 25 in the latest Associated Press poll released Monday. TCU is riding a nine-game winning streak going into its game at No. 7 Kansas on Wednesday night at historic Allen Fieldhouse.

TCU fell out of the rankings in late November after a stunning home loss to Lipscomb. Coach Jamie Dixon met with reporters earlier today and said he isn’t overly concerned with the rankings at this point in the season.

Freshman guard R.J. Nembhard said it’d be nice to have a number next to TCU, but wasn’t sweating it either.

Still, it’s a nice recognition for how well TCU has played of late. As stated, the Frogs are on a nine-game winning streak and won their Big 12 opener by surviving a late scare from Baylor on Saturday afternoon.

Other Big 12 teams in the rankings are Kansas (7), Texas Tech (8), Iowa State (20) and Oklahoma (23). Texas is receiving votes.