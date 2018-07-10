Frog Tracks: Pebley gets extension; men's hoops adds three

TCU women’s basketball coach Raegan Pebley has received a two-year extension, the school announced.





She is now under contract through the 2022-23 season.

The Horned Frogs reached the WNIT semifinals last season.

"Coach Pebley is a great fit for TCU," athletics director Jeremiah Donati said in a statement. "I am very encouraged by the progress she, her staff and our women’s basketballprogram as a whole have made thus far on and off the court."

MEN'S HOOPS ADDS THREE WALK-ONS

The TCU men’s basketball team added three walk-ons on Tuesday.

Dylan Arnett, Owen Aschieris and Chase Rogers were added to the squad.

Arnett, a 6-foot-3 freshman guard, averaged 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds on a Dallas Carter team last season that won the state championship.

Aschieris, a 6-foot-1 sophomore guard from San Diego, spent last season as a practice player for the TCU women’s hoops team.

Rogers, a 6-foot-3 freshman guard from Colorado,was an all-state player in high school, averaging 16 points, four assists,three rebounds and two steals a game at Evergreen (Colo.) High School.