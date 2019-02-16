TCU

Oklahoma takes advantage of cold-shooting TCU to snap losing streak

By Drew Davison

February 16, 2019 01:10 PM

TCU had one of its worst shooting days of the season. It didn’t help that the Frogs’ second-leading scorer, Kouat Noi, was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Oklahoma took advantage, pulling away for a 71-62 victory on Saturday at Schollmaier Arena.

TCU (17-8, 5-7 Big 12) shot just 35.4 percent from the field and lost consecutive home games for just the fourth time in the Jamie Dixon era. TCU’s lowest shooting percentage of the season was 34.7 percent in the first meeting against OU.

Oklahoma (16-10, 4-9 Big 12) snapped a five-game losing streak.

