TCU basketball will be short-handed vs. Oklahoma today

TCU will be short-handed against Oklahoma today.

The Horned Frogs will be without their second-leading scorer, sophomore forward Kouat Noi, who rolled his left ankle in practice last week. Noi is averaging 14.8 points and has scored double figures in 18 of 20 games played this season. He scored a game-high 30 points, including draining a career-best eight 3-pointers, in TCU’s loss at Oklahoma last month.

Noi was wearing a boot on his left foot during warmups.

This will be the fifth game Noi has missed this season. TCU is 3-1 in games he’s missed, although the three wins were the opening three games against lesser opponents as Noi nursed his way back from a knee injury.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Freshman forward Lat Mayen (knee) is also out. Mayen has been battling knee injuries much of this season, but felt close to 100 percent late last month. His injury has resurfaced, though, and his status the rest of the season is in question.

Mayen is averaging 2.1 points in 17 games this season. He hasn’t played more than 10 minutes in the last five games.

TCU and Oklahoma tip off at 11 a.m. at Schollmaier Arena. The game will be televised on ESPNU.