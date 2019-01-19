TCU’s Kouat Noi to miss K-State game with sickness

TCU will be without one of its best scorers today against Kansas State.

Sophomore forward Kouat Noi is out with sickness, a team spokesman said. It’s a blow for the Frogs as Noi is averaging 14.2 points in 13 games, including one start, this season.

Noi has been battling a fever and didn’t practice the past couple of days. He made the trip with the team, but did not go through warmups. Today also marks the first game for TCU since Jaylen Fisher departed the program.

The probable starters are guards Alex Robinson, RJ Nembhard and Desmond Bane, and big men JD Miller and Kevin Samuel.

With Noi out, TCU will likely look to redshirt freshman Lat Mayen for an expanded role. Mayen is fully healthy and coming off the best game of his young career.

If TCU is desperate for post depth, another option could be freshman center Russell Barlow. The Frogs still want to redshirt Barlow but, as coach Jamie Dixon said the other week, things can change during the season.

Tip off is set for 3 p.m. today at Bramlage Coliseum.