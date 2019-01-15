Why TCU doesn’t expect to bolster post depth by playing Russell Barlow

TCU is lacking post depth early on in Big 12 play.

Yuat Alok and Angus McWilliam were two players expected to see the floor in reserve roles, but sustained season-ending injuries along with entering their names in the NCAA transfer portal.

Alok broke his hand and McWilliam is dealing with concussion symptoms.

The silver lining has been the emergence of Kevin Samuel, who has the makings of becoming a standout center if he continues to develop and limit his fouls. And senior JD Miller has played well in the four- and five-spot when Samuel is on the bench and Kouat Noi enters off the bench.

There isn’t much depth beyond that, though. However, coach Jamie Dixon is hesitant to use true freshman Russell Barlow. The plan remains to have Barlow (6-foot-10, 235 pounds) redshirt this season.

“It’s something we’ve talked about, it’s something we’ve discussed,” Dixon said. “I just don’t see that he’s going to get the minutes. I don’t know that we can get the minutes there for him to justify it.”

But Dixon said Barlow has been practicing better of late and didn’t completely rule it out. After all, winning this season is the priority and if Barlow can help, Dixon will use him.

Barlow joined the program out of Dallas Bishop Lynch as a 4-star recruit and the No. 36-ranked center in the country. It wouldn’t be far-fetched for a player of his caliber to see the floor as a true freshman.

“It’s been interesting watching him practice, espeically last week where he had his best practices as you might hope for a guy redshirting,” Dixon said. “As I mentioned before, [pulling the redshirt] is somethign that’s been talked about. I don’t see it happening.

“But if you see him on the floor, it’s changed. Things change in this game.”

TCU, which has lost two straight Big 12 road games at Kansas and Oklahoma, returns to game action tonight against West Virginia. Tip off is set for 6 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena.