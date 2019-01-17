TCU basketball star born with Albinism is done with the program

Once the highest ranked recruit to ever sign with TCU, and one of the program’s most inspiring stories, Jaylen Fisher’s playing career in Fort Worth is over, sources said.

The junior point guard from Memphis, whose story of being born with Albinism captivates people, has dealt with multiple knee injuries throughout his three years at TCU. He has not played since Christmas.

He also put his name in the NCAA transfer portal as he explores his options to potentially continue his playing career elsewhere. He currently is enrolled in the spring semester and is attending classes, which will delay his elibility to play elsewhere on the Division I level.

TCU said it will honor his scholarship if he wants to remain at the school and pursue his degree.





Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Fisher is now the fourth TCU basketball player to put their name in the ever growing NCAA transfer portal; Yuat Alok, Kaden Archie and Angus Williams have all put their name in the portal to potentially leave.

Fisher is the highest rated player, and easily most proven contributor, of that foursome.

Since coming to TCU, he has had multiple surgeries on his knees, and one on his wrist. He also had surgery on his knee in high school.





Fisher appeared in nine games this season, and averaged 12.1 points per game. He last played in TCU’s win over Indiana State on Dec. 25 in Hawaii.

Before the season, however, he revamped the way he played to basically become a spot-up, successful 3-point shooter. He was no longer an attacking, penetrating distributor.

The knee swelling, stiffness and pain, simply never faded. He had the knee drained on multiple occassions to no avail.





Despite his talent and productivity, TCU never negatively felt his absence, primarily because of the presence of point guard Alex Robinson. The Horned Frogs are currently 13-3 and 2-2 in the Big 12.

Fisher’s pattern began in the spring of 2017 when he was a freshman; he suffered a season-ending broken wrist in TCU’s NIT victory against Fresno State. TCU won the NIT that spring.





In Jan. of 2018, Fisher suffered a torn right meniscus during a practice. He missed the final 16 games of the season. TCU made its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 20 years later in the spring.

In Sept. of 2018, Fisher had arthroscopic surgery on the same knee.

He had the knee drained several times since then, but the problem is the problem.

His time as a TCU basketball player is over.