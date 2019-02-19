The latest on when TCU expects Kouat Noi to play

The TCU basketball team is in the midst of a three-game losing streak, putting its NCAA Tournament dreams in jeopardy. It hasn’t helped that second-leading scorer Kouat Noi has been sidelined with a left ankle injury the past two games.





But Noi is expected to return for the Iowa State game on Saturday, coach Jamie Dixon said.

“We’ll get Kouat back I would think in the next one,” Dixon said. “Obviously he makes us a different team.”

Noi’s absence has been felt in the Frogs’ last two games as Oklahoma and Oklahoma State each ended five-game losing streaks. TCU struggled on the offensive end each game, including Monday’s 68-61 loss at Oklahoma State.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

TCU’s failed to reach the 70-point mark in seven Big 12 games this season, going 1-6 in those games.

Noi’s presence has been missed on both sides of the floor, particularly the offense. He is averaging 14.8 points a game, and has scored double figures in 18 of 20 games played.





Noi presents a mismatch for opponents, which draws attention and opens up more opportunities for his teammates.

And, for a team that is down to just eight scholarship players with season-ending injuries/ transfers, it’s even more pressing to have everyone healthy. Backup forward Lat Mayen was lost for the season last week with a knee injury, limiting the frontcourt depth even more.

Freshman center Russell Barlow has seen limited time on the court, but is still considered a developmental piece. Barlow has averaged less than four minutes a game in the last five he’s played.

“We just had bad timing with the injury,” Dixon said of Noi. “He’ll be back.”

TCU finds itself in a position where it likely needs to go 3-2 down the stretch to secure an NCAA Tournament berth for a second consecutive season.

Noi’s return will help, particularly if he’s ready to go Saturday. He scored 17 points in TCU’s upset win over Iowa State earlier this month, and has a chance to carry the offensive load down the stretch.

“We’ve got to find a way to go win these games,” Dixon said.